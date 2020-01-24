Brazilian President arrives in New Delhi, to be chief guest at R Day Parade

AMN / NEW DELHI

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in New Delhi today on a four-day visit to India. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralidharan received Mr Bolsonaro at the Air Force Station Palam.

The Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade on Sunday. He will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind tomorrow who will host a Banquet in his honour.

Mr Bolsonaro will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. Several agreements will be signed after the talks.

The Brazilian President is accompanied by eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian Parliament, senior officials and a large business delegation. during Mr Bolsonaro’s maiden visit.