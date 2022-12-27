heater
27 Dec 2022

Delhi HC says Services in Delhi govt comes under control of Centre

Delhi high court has ruled that Delhi being a Union territory, services in Delhi government come under the control of the central government.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said that the services under the NCT of Delhi are necessarily the services of the Union and they are expressly covered only by Entry 70 of List I. The High Court further said that Delhi, unlike states, has no state public service commission. Justice Singh said, the legislative assembly of NCT of Delhi has no legislative competence to legislate in respect of any subjects covered under Entries 1, 2 and 18 of State List and Entry 70 of the Union List.

In view of Section 41 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, the lieutenant governor is required to act in his discretion in respect of these matters and not on the aid and advice of the council of ministers. The Court was hearing a matter conerning the creation of a post in the legislative assembly in 2002 and the termination in 2013 of services of the person who had held it. AIR

