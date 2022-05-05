Delhi: Electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it, says CM Kejriwal

From October 1, Delhi government will provide electricity subsidy to only those who would want the same, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

AMN WEB DESK

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that people in the national capital will have to apply with the government in order to seek subsidy on electricity, starting October 1. Addressing the media, he said that those willing to give up subsidy on electricity can stop availing the free electricity.

“From October 1, Delhi government to provide electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it. We will give options to people whether or not they need electricity subsidy,” Kejriwal said.

Currently, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi provides free electricitry upto 200 units to Delhities.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister at the launch of Delhi Startup Policy. Today, the Delhi Cabinet passed the Delhi Startup Policy and the AAP supremo said, “We are committed towards making Delhi into a startup capital of India.”