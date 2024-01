Amid a rise in COVID cases, Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences – AIIMS has decided to set up a screening OPD in the emergency department, while 12 beds will be earmarked for seriously ill patients. According to an office memorandum, patients will be screened for Covid-like symptoms and triaged based on medical requirements. AIIMS-Delhi has further decided that testing will be done for patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections symptoms.