Delhi: 42 Injured during anti CAA protests, many detained

People gathered outside Delhi Police headquarters demanding release of protesters

photo credit social media

42 people many of them policemen were injured when protest reportedly turned violent in Daryaganj area of Delhi

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

Delhi police detained several persons in connection with the violent protest in Old Delhi area on Friday. Delhi Police spokesperson, MS Randhawa told that outsiders were involved in the violence and police is investigating the matter to nab the miscreants.

Police has allegedly detained women and children in the aftermath of the violence which took place at Delhi gate

According to several activists outside the police station, the cops have not allowed the parents of the detained children or lawyers to go inside the station, citing law and order situation.

Randhawa said, the police only used mild force and water cannon to disperse the crowd. He denied any lathi-charge and use of tear gas.

Mr. Randhawa said, many of Delhi police personnel including Joint Commissioner of Police got injured.

In view of the security reasons and protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the entry and exit gates of most of the metro stations which were closed during day and evening time are now opened except Jama Masjid, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations.

Earlier, the stations which were closed include, Jamia Millia, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat. Delhi Traffic police also closed some roads leading to old and central Delhi area.

A number of protesters gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters in the national capital on Friday night to demand the release of people who were detained in clashes that broke out during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Daryaganj area that afternoon.

Eight of those detained by the police were minors aged between 14-15 years. Police said only they will be released, provided their parents come to collect them.