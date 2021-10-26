Defiant anti-coup protesters remain on the streets of Sudan

AMN/WEB DESK

Defiant protesters remain on the streets of Sudan after the country’s armed forces launched a military coup. Chanting and waving flags, they have blocked roads in the capital Khartoum and around the country following the takeover.

Yesterday coup leader General Abdel Fattah Burhan dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders and called a state of emergency. Soldiers opened fire on crowds and reportedly killed 10 people. General Burhan is expected to address the media later today. Earlier, he sought to justify the takeover by blaming political infighting.

The coup has drawn global condemnation. Diplomats told the AFP news agency that the UN Security Council is due to meet today to discuss the crisis. Troops are reported to have been going house to house in Khartoum arresting local protest organisers. The city’s airport is closed and international flights are suspended. The internet and most phone lines are also down.