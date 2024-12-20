Defence Ministry inks Rs 7629 cr contract with L&T for procurement of K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth 7 thousand 629 crore rupees for the procurement of K9 VAJRA-T Self-Propelled Tracked Artillery Guns for the Indian Army.

The contract was signed by senior officials of the Ministry and representatives of Larsen and Toubro Limited in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi today.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that the procurement of K9 VAJRA-T will catalyse the artillery modernisation and enhance the overall operational readiness of the Indian Army.

It added that the gun being equipped with cutting-edge technology is capable of delivering long-range lethal fires with high accuracy and a higher rate of fire. The ministry further said that the project will generate employment of more than nine lakh man-days over a period of four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs.

The project will be a proud flag-bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in consonance with the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative.

