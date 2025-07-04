Defence Ministry Clears ₹1 Lakh Crore Plan to Boost Indigenous Capabilities

AMN New Delhi | July 3, 2025

In a major push for self-reliance in defence, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved 10 capital acquisition proposals worth over ₹1 lakh crore. All acquisitions will be sourced indigenously, reinforcing the government’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence production.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the cleared proposals span all three armed services and include critical platforms and systems designed to enhance mobility, air defence, logistics, and maritime security.

Key approvals include:

Armoured Recovery Vehicles to support armoured formations on the battlefield.

to support armoured formations on the battlefield. Electronic Warfare Systems to improve strategic communication and defence capabilities.

to improve strategic communication and defence capabilities. An Integrated Common Inventory Management System for better supply chain coordination across the Army, Navy, and Air Force .

for better supply chain coordination across the . Surface-to-Air Missiles to strengthen India’s layered air defence network.

For the Navy, the DAC cleared the acquisition of:

Moored Mines and Mine Counter Measure Vessels to secure maritime zones.

and to secure maritime zones. Super Rapid Gun Mounts for enhanced firepower.

for enhanced firepower. Submersible Autonomous Vessels for underwater operations and surveillance.

These procurements aim to improve the operational preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces while reducing dependency on foreign vendors. The ministry emphasized that the indigenous procurement will not only equip the military with advanced capabilities but also fuel the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.

This greenlighted acquisition marks one of the largest single-day approvals by the DAC in recent years.