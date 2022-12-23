Defence Ministry approves defence acquisition proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore

@RajnathSingh_in

The Defence Acquisition Council, DAC has approved Acceptance of Necessity for 24 Capital Acquisition Proposals worth 84 thousand 328 crore rupees for the Armed Forces and Indian Coast Guard.

The decision to this effect was taken in the DAC meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday. The initiative will modernise the Armed Forces and provide substantial boost to the defence industry in achieving the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Acceptance of Necessity will equip the Indian Army with Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Light Tanks and Mounted Gun System providing a quantum jump to Indian Army’s operational preparedness.

Out of 24 proposals, 21 of over 82 thousand crore rupees, have been approved for procurement from indigenous sources.

These include six for Indian Army, six for Indian Air Force, 10 for Indian Navy and two for Indian Coast Guard. The approved proposals also include the procurement of Ballistic Helmets with enhanced protection level for soldiers.

With this initiative, Indian Air Force will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by the induction of new range of missile system and advanced surveillance systems.

The procurement of Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard will also take surveillance capability in the coastal areas to new heights.