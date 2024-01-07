Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit UK

Visit taking place against the backdrop of ongoing Indian concerns over pro-Khalistan violence in the UK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will leave on a two-day visit to London tomorrow. He will be accompanied by a high-level Ministry of Defence delegation, comprising senior officials from DRDO, Service Headquarters, Department of Defence, and Department of Defence Production.

Singh’s previously planned visit to the UK in June 2022 was called off by the Indian side for “protocol reasons”, making next week’s tour a highly anticipated one.

During his visit, Mr Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps. The Defence Ministry said, they are expected to discuss a wide range of defence, security and industrial cooperation issues. Mr Singh is also expected to call on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and hold a meeting with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron. He will also interact with the CEOs and industry leaders of the UK Defence Industry and meet with the Indian community in London.