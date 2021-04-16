India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Hockey Olympics: Indian Captains Manpreet, Rani confident of podium finish
Govt postpones CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Class 10th exam stands cancelled
US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over clot reports
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Apr 2021 05:42:26      انڈین آواز

Defence Minister asks IAF to draw up long term strategies to counter future threats

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked Indian Air Force to draw up long term plans and strategies for capability enhancement to counter future threats. Mr. Singh congratulated Indian Air Force for ensuring a timely and befitting response to the sudden developments in Eastern Ladakh.

Addressing the biannual IAF Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi Thursday, he appreciated the critical focus of IAF towards reorienting for the future. Referring to changing international geopolitics, the Minister observed that the perceptible shift of focus from Trans-Atlantic to Trans-Pacific has become more obvious in the recent past. He added that changing dimensions of war will now include advanced technologies, asymmetric capabilities and info-dominance, and it is very important that the IAF’s preparations for the future must include these aspects.

He also stressed on the need to promote Atmanirbharta in defence infrastructure. The Minister added that the IAF’s order for Light Combat Aircraft will result in a substantial boost to the domestic defence industry. He urged the commanders to continue their efforts for achieving even greater results in the field of indigenous defence production and aircraft maintenance. The Defence Minister also assured the IAF Commanders of the wholehearted support from the government in achieving the goal of being a potent Strategic Aerospace Force. Mr. Singh expressed confidence that important decisions taken during the conference would enhance the combat potential of the IAF.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam replaces Virat Kohli as World No-1 batsman

WEB DESK In the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for ODI batsmen, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz