Deepika Padukone is ‘Very Gharelu’, says Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has called his wife, actor Deepika Padukone ‘very gharelu (homebody)’ and added that she loves playing a homemaker.

In a new interview, Ranveer said that he finds that ‘extremely endearing’ and at the same time teases her that she’s like a ‘little girl with a doll house’. The actor spoke about how they like to spend time together in their new house, which they bought recently.

Earlier this year, Ranveer reportedly purchased a ₹119 crore home in Mumbai, four years after their wedding. Ranveer started dating Deepika in 2012. They tied the knot in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. The couple featured in many films together including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.

Speaking with Esquire, Ranveer said, “Deepika and I just bought our first house together, so we’re building our home! I moved into her place after the wedding, so it’s been about four years now. But this is our first home together. Because she’s so busy with everything she does and I’m also busy, and she’s very homely. She’s very gharelu [the Hindi word for homebody]. We don’t go out much and we love spending time with each other at home. So, this home that we’ve gotten is a couple of hours outside the city; it’s quiet, it’s secluded and it really is the perfect place for us to spend our quality time.”

He added, “She’s put her heart into decorating it and she’s very house-proud, and I love observing that child-like excitement in her and I encourage her to do it more and more. She’s a closeted interior decorator with a lot of fluid creativity. I tease her that she’s like a little girl with a doll house. She loves playing homemaker, and I find that extremely endearing. So, at this moment, I just want to spend quality time with my wife at home.”

