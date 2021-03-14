Deboard passengers refusing to wear masks despite warnings: rders DGCA

AMN / NEW DELHI

Director General of Civil Aviation, DGCA has asked airlines to deboard passengers who do not wear their masks properly despite repeated warnings. The aviation regulator said, there must be strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols by air travellers. DGCA said it has been noticed that some travelers undertaking air journey do not adhere to COVID 19 protocols and do not wear masks properly or maintain social distancing after entering airport premises.

The DGCA has also directed that passengers shall wear masks and maintain social distancing norms at all times during the air travel. The mask shall not be moved below the nose except under exceptional circumstances.