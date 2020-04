WEB DESK

The death toll rises to 50,000 today in USA, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the last 24 hours 3,176 people died from the virus in the US. Globally, the COVID-19 cases exceeded 2.7 million, with more than 192,000 dead, the university said.

The US accounted for nearly a third of the total number of cases, exceeding 869,000, and over a quarter of the fatalities with 50,031.