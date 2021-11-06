Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Death Toll in Bihar Hooch Tragedy rises to 38

CM Nitish Kumar Calls for Fresh Campaign Against Liquor

Staff Reporter / PATNA

The death toll in the Bihar hooch tragedy has climbed to 38 on Saturday even as chief minister Nitish Kumar called for a fresh awareness campaign against the consumption of liquor in the dry state. Police have made arrests and errant officials have been punished in connection with the sale of illicit liquor. So far, 15 people have died in Bettiah, 11 in Gopalganj, and six each in Muzzafarpur and Hajipur.

Officials in West Champaran and Gopalganj districts, however, claimed that only 25 deaths could be confirmed to have been caused by the consumption of spurious liquor. According to Champaran Range DIG Pranav Kumar Pravin, some people are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital in Bettiah.

The hospital’s superintendent Pramod Tiwari said, “Among those who have died, three were brought dead. Bodies are being handed over to bereaved family members after post-mortem examinations.” A 70-year-old person undergoing treatment lost his eyesight on Friday morning — a common side-effect of consumption of illicit liquor

In another such incident, four persons died at a village in Samastipur, allegedly after drinking alcohol. Police said post-mortems were being conducted. “People involved in the matter will be traced. We appealed villagers to inform police if anyone is sick,” said Samastipur SP Manavjit Dhillon.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that action is being taken against people who prepare spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had earlier termed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s liquor ban law as “complete failure.”

The DIG said, “Two officials – Manish Sharma, incharge of Nautan police station in West Champaran, and a village chowkidar — have been placed under suspension for their laxity. One of the alleged sellers has died, while another Munna Ram is absconding and a search has been launched to nab him.” However, sources in the local administration said two persons, who died after consuming liquor, were cremated by their family before word spread about the hooch tragedy.

In Gopalganj, district magistrate Nawal Kishore Chaudhary confirmed 17 deaths but said only 11 of these could be blamed on consumption of spurious liquor. Three residents of a village were cremated before a post-mortem. “Family members of another three deceased refused a post-mortem claiming that deaths were on account of natural causes,” he said.

Superintendent of police Anand Kumar said Ranjan Kumar, the incharge of Mohammadpur police station, and a chowkidar have been suspended, and three alleged sellers have been arrested. He also claimed that raids had led to recovery of 100 litres of spurious liquor.

