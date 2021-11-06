Maharashtra: 11 killed as fire engulf Covid ward of Ahmednagar’s Civil Hospital

AMN / WEB DESK

ELEVEN 11 people were killed in a blaze that broke out in the Intensive Care Unit for COVID patients in Ahmednagar’s Civil Hospital in Maharashtra.

In all, 17 patients were taking treatment in this ward. Other patients in the ward have suffered burn injuries and they have been shifted to another hospital. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the Ahmednagar District Collector to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter and submit the report within a week.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that to prevent repetition of fire incidence in the hospitals, directions have been given to implement necessary precautionary measures.

In a tweet, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced five lakh rupees compensation to the next of the kin. He informed that seven patients were rescued. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar has also expressed grief over the incident.

According to the district information office of Ahmednagar, the Chief Minister, while condoling the incident, said that strict action would be taken against the hospital staff, if negligence in duty was found.

The exact cause of fire has not been yet ascertained, but primary investigation has indicated that it could be a short circuit, said police.

Around 25 patients of Covid-19 were admitted in the Covid-19 ICU ward of the hospital. Eleven patients have lost their lives, while seven others were also seriously injured due to the fire, which took place today, police said.