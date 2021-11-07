IMD warns of heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh

A low pressure area is likely to form over South East Bay of Bengal and neighborhood around 9th of November. It is likely to become more marked and move west-north-westwards towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

Regional Director of India Meterological Department in Amaravathi today informed that under the influence of this system, on 11th and 12th of this month, heavy to very heavy rains at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places is likely over Nellore and Prakasam districts and heavy rains likely at a few places of remaining districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Director S. Stella cautioned that measures may kindly be taken accordingly. The IMD is continuously monitoring the situation and s would be sent regularly based on the development and further movement of the system.