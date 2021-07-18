Death toll due to floods in Western Germany and Belgium rises to 170; Hundreds still missing

AMN/ WEB DESK

Devastating floods have claimed at least 170 lives in Europe after burst rivers and flash floods this week damaged houses and ripped up roads and power lines. Some 143 people died in the flooding in Germany’s worst natural disaster in more than half a century. That included about 98 in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne. Hundreds of people are still missing or unreachable as several areas are inaccessible due to high water levels while communication in some places is still down.

In Belgium, the death toll rose to 27, according to the national crisis centre, which is coordinating the relief operation there. It added that 103 people are missing or unreachable.