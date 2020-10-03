Death toll due to COVID-19 pandemic rises to 71 in Manipur

AMN

Two females both from Churachandpur district expired during the past twenty four hours in Manipur, due to COVID-19 positive thus increasing the total fatality due to the pandemic in the state to 71.

Meanwhile, 252 people including 24 personnel of the Central Armed Police Force were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases in the past twenty four hours in Manipur making the total count of positive cases so far in the state to 11,649.

On the other hand, 89 persons were discharged in the past twenty four hours in the state and the recovery rate has decreased to 77.95 per cent. So far Manipur has recorded total recovered and discharged cases of 9081 while the number of active cases is 2,497.