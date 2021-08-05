President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
Boeing Starliner’s 2nd launch attempt delayed again
India gets another medal at Olympics, Lovlina settles for bronze in Boxing
China announces mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Aug 2021 09:09:16      انڈین آواز

Death Certificate of Aman Nagsen issued, Process for repatriation of mortal remains to India on

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AIRDeath Certificate of the Indian student Aman Nagsen has been issued. Necessary work for repatriation of the mortal remains to India is being done. The deceased’s autopsy was completed on Tuesday and an official from the Indian embassy in Beijing went to Tianjin, 100km far to coordinate with local police and authorities to secure an early release of the body.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Nagsen’s death was a homicide and a foreign student had been arrested in connection with the murder. On Thursday, the ministry told Prasar Bharati Beijing that they cannot reveal any further details as the case is currently under investigation.

Several questions about the crime remain unanswered including the motive behind it, nationality of the student and whether the university had done or is doing enough for the safety and security of foreign students staying on campus.

Chinese Foreign ministry response further said that relevant Chinese departments will maintain communication with the Indian side regarding the repatriation of the dead body and will cooperate in the aftermath.

Despite the serious nature of the crime, taking place on the campus of a reputed Chinese university, Chinese media has kept an awry silence about the case so far, a week after case. Earlier, this week, Chinese Foreign ministry said that Tianjin Municipal Public Security Bureau received a call at around 8 pm on 29th July saying that an Indian student was lying on the floor of the dormitory with ‘no sign of life’.

Nagsen was enrolled for the International Business Studies course at Tianjin Foreign Studies University (TFSU) and was from Gaya in Bihar. He was one of the few Indian students who remained in China through the coronavirus pandemic while most of the 23,000 Indian students who left for home in early 2020 were stuck in India and unable to return due to Beijing’s reluctance to lift visa restrictions. Currently, no flights are operational between India and China.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics: Indian grappler Ravi Dahiya secures silver medal

AMN India got one silver and bronze medal in 57kg freestyle wrestling and hockey in Tokyo Olympics. However ...

Hockey: Impossible is nothing as India beat Germany 5-4 to win historic Bronze Medal at Olympics

By Harpal Singh Bedi "Impossible is nothing "once said legendary boxer Mohammed Ali. Indian hockey team rel ...

Tokyo Olympics: INDIA WIN A MEDAL IN HOCKEY AFTER 40 YEARS

A confident Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 40 years, defeating ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz