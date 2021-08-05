Death Certificate of Aman Nagsen issued, Process for repatriation of mortal remains to India on

AIRDeath Certificate of the Indian student Aman Nagsen has been issued. Necessary work for repatriation of the mortal remains to India is being done. The deceased’s autopsy was completed on Tuesday and an official from the Indian embassy in Beijing went to Tianjin, 100km far to coordinate with local police and authorities to secure an early release of the body.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Nagsen’s death was a homicide and a foreign student had been arrested in connection with the murder. On Thursday, the ministry told Prasar Bharati Beijing that they cannot reveal any further details as the case is currently under investigation.

Several questions about the crime remain unanswered including the motive behind it, nationality of the student and whether the university had done or is doing enough for the safety and security of foreign students staying on campus.

Chinese Foreign ministry response further said that relevant Chinese departments will maintain communication with the Indian side regarding the repatriation of the dead body and will cooperate in the aftermath.

Despite the serious nature of the crime, taking place on the campus of a reputed Chinese university, Chinese media has kept an awry silence about the case so far, a week after case. Earlier, this week, Chinese Foreign ministry said that Tianjin Municipal Public Security Bureau received a call at around 8 pm on 29th July saying that an Indian student was lying on the floor of the dormitory with ‘no sign of life’.

Nagsen was enrolled for the International Business Studies course at Tianjin Foreign Studies University (TFSU) and was from Gaya in Bihar. He was one of the few Indian students who remained in China through the coronavirus pandemic while most of the 23,000 Indian students who left for home in early 2020 were stuck in India and unable to return due to Beijing’s reluctance to lift visa restrictions. Currently, no flights are operational between India and China.