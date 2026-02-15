Dawn raids in Niger state leave at least 32 dead after gunmen attack

Last Updated on February 15, 2026 7:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

At least 32 people have been killed after gunmen carried out coordinated attacks on three communities in north-central Nigeria yesterday.

The early morning raids targeted Tunga-Makeri, Konkoso and Pissa in the Borgu area of Niger State.

Northern Nigeria continues to face a complex security crisis involving Islamist militants and armed gangs engaged in kidnappings for ransom.

The latest violence comes weeks after a deadly attack in neighbouring Kwara State that left 162 people dead.