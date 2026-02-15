The Indian Awaaz

Dawn raids in Niger state leave at least 32 dead after gunmen attack

Feb 15, 2026

February 15, 2026

WEB DESK

At least 32 people have been killed after gunmen carried out coordinated attacks on three communities in north-central Nigeria yesterday.

The early morning raids targeted Tunga-Makeri, Konkoso and Pissa in the Borgu area of Niger State.

Northern Nigeria continues to face a complex security crisis involving Islamist militants and armed gangs engaged in kidnappings for ransom.

The latest violence comes weeks after a deadly attack in neighbouring Kwara State that left 162 people dead.

