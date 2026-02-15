International Childhood Cancer day being observed today globally

Last Updated on February 15, 2026 7:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The World is observing International Childhood Cancer Day today. It is a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer, and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer, the survivors and their families.

On the occasion, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Revenue Service Ladies Association (IRSLA) jointly organised a walkathon in New Delhi today.

The event witnessed a gathering of cancer survivor children with their parents at India Gate, followed by a cultural performance by the children.

Talking exclusively with Akashvani news, Professor of Pediatrics and Chief of the Oncology Division at AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Rachna Seth emphasised the importance of early detection, complete treatment, and long-term follow-up care for children diagnosed with cancer.

She said the goal is to raise awareness about childhood cancer and cure them if they receive proper and regular treatment. Dr Seth highlighted that if the diagnosis is accurate, referrals are timely, and treatment is complete, these children can be cured.

Dr Seth highlighted the need for a high index of suspicion among caregivers and healthcare providers so that alarming symptoms are not overlooked.

She also said that the medical fraternity stands firmly with childhood cancer survivors. She further emphasised that with proper care and guidance, survivors can lead meaningful and productive lives.