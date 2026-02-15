The Indian Awaaz

US and Iran to hold second round of talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme next week

Feb 15, 2026

WEB DESK

The United States and Iran will hold a second round of talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme next week.

In a statement, the Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed this and said oman, which hosted the first round of indirect talks on 6th of this month, will host the Geneva talks, though exact dates were not disclosed.

During the first discussions, US President Donald Trump warned Tehran that failure to reach an agreement would be very traumatic, while Iran said it could respond with its own action.

