SDAIA President Dr. Abdullah Alghamdi to represent Saudi Arabia at India AI Impact Summit

Last Updated on February 15, 2026 7:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Saudi Arabia is sending its top artificial intelligence official to India for the AI Impact Summit. Dr Abdullah Alghamdi, who heads the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), will represent the kingdom at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19 and 20. The Saudi delegation plans to showcase initiatives from Saudi Vision 2030 that use advanced technologies for humanitarian and economic development.

The kingdom’s participation highlights its commitment to responsible artificial intelligence development and strengthening international partnerships, particularly with India, while supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The summit brings together global leaders to discuss how artificial intelligence can be used for social development, safety and inclusive access to technology. This year’s theme is “People, Planet, and Progress.