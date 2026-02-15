The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

SDAIA President Dr. Abdullah Alghamdi to represent Saudi Arabia at India AI Impact Summit

Feb 15, 2026

Last Updated on February 15, 2026 7:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Saudi Arabia is sending its top artificial intelligence official to India for the AI Impact Summit. Dr Abdullah Alghamdi, who heads the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), will represent the kingdom at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19 and 20. The Saudi delegation plans to showcase initiatives from Saudi Vision 2030 that use advanced technologies for humanitarian and economic development.

The kingdom’s participation highlights its commitment to responsible artificial intelligence development and strengthening international partnerships, particularly with India, while supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The summit brings together global leaders to discuss how artificial intelligence can be used for social development, safety and inclusive access to technology. This year’s theme is “People, Planet, and Progress.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Om Birla to represent India in swearing-in ceremony of newly elected govt of Bangladesh

Feb 15, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Waves Bazaar in Berlin showcases India as a Global Content Hub

Feb 15, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Traditional healing systems gain global recognition at Dubai summit

Feb 15, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

विदेश मंत्री डॉ. सुब्रह्मण्‍यम जयशंकर ने जर्मनी में म्यूनिख सुरक्षा सम्मेलन के अध्यक्ष वोल्फगैंग इचिंगर से बातचीत की

15 February 2026 7:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

केंद्रीय सीआईएसएफ की वंदे मातरम तटीय साइकिल जागरूकता रैली पुद्दुचेरी पहुंचकर आगे की यात्रा पर रवाना

15 February 2026 7:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

ओम बिरला 17 को ढाका में बांग्लादेश नव निर्वाचित बांग्लादेश सरकार के शपथ ग्रहण में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे

15 February 2026 7:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने संत सेवालाल महाराज की जयंती पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि की अर्पित

15 February 2026 7:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments