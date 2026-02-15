Nepal: Lakhs of devotees queue outside Pashupatinath temple on Mahashivratri

Last Updated on February 15, 2026 7:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Maha Shivratri festival is being celebrated across Nepal today. The fourteenth day of the first half of the lunar month of Falgun is considered the most auspicious for Lord Shiva and celebrated as Mahashivratri. Lakhs of devotees queued outside Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu from as early as 3 am in the morning to worship lord shiv on the occasion of Mahashivratri. To manage the crowd, three external lines have been arranged from the North gate, South gate and West gate for offering worship at Pashupatinath for Maha Shivaratri.

The queue in each gate extends to 3-4 km long, where devotees were seen waiting patiently for their turn. A large number of Security personnel and volunteers are deployed to manage the crowd. Free drinking water, food and medical camps are arranged for devotees. Sadhus and saints who have come from different parts of India to participate in the Mahashivratri celebration are provided with free food, firewood, as well as dakshina, all arranged by Pashupati Development Trust Authority.

Along with Pashupatinath, there is also a crowd of devotees at other Shiva temples in the valley, such as Makhan Mahadev in Basantpur, Gokarneshwor and Dolewhar. Similarly, there is a throng of devotees performing prayers and worship with great enthusiasm at Shiva temples in Nepal, like Jaleshwar Mahadev in Madhesh Pradesh.