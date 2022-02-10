‘Davis Cup Fan Lounge’ to be  launched on Thursday

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 09 February; All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Wednesday announced that it will set up ‘Davis Cup Fan Lounge’ for World Group 1 play offs tie against Denmark scheduled to be held here on 4th and 5th March,

This lounge will be inaugurated here on Thursday. The Davis Cup matches will be played at grass court of Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The dedicated lounge is being created for shooting videos with players and officials and promos for Davis Cup event. This would also include fan engagement activities.

Organisers hope that it will create media buzz around the country as for the first time a “Davis Cup Lounge” is being set up ahead of a tournament in the country .

According to, AITA President, Anil Jain said, “ For the last hundred years, this tournament is played between the countries and India has reached Davis Cup final also. This time we are playing against Denmark and we hope we will win this time.”

HSB