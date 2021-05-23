Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify; To hit West Bengal and Odisha Coast on Wednesday

AMN

Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on Wednesday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, a low pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea yesterday.

It is likely to cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around the evening of 26th May. Director IMD (Bhubaneswar) HR Biswas, said that North Coastal Odisha is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall from Tuesday.