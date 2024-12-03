The Indian Awaaz

Cyclone Fengal causes widespread devastation and flooding in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu

Dec 2, 2024

Cyclone Fengal has caused widespread devastation, bringing record rainfall and flooding to Puducherry and parts of Tamil Nadu. In Puducherry, four persons were killed in rain-related incidents while two others are still missing. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has announced a compensation of 5 lakh rupees each to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. To ease the hardships caused by severe weather, the Chief Minister also declared five thousand rupees relief for every ration cardholder in the Union Territory.

Highlighting the Relief operations, the Chief Minister said, the government evacuated 551 people and shifted them to relief camps.

Over 10,000 hectares of crops were destroyed in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam. The government has pledged 30,000 rupees per hectare as compensation to affected farmers. Compensation will also be given for livestock losses and property damage.

A preliminary report estimating damages of 100 crore rupees has been sent to the central government to receive financial assistance.

In Tamil Nadu, at least 13 people have lost their lives in rain related incidents so far. Moderate to heavy rains are lashing the interior districts of the state as Cyclone Fengal is making headway to reach the Arabian Sea. Water bodies in Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram are overflowing as rains continue unabated.

