Curfew Continues in Leh for Fifth Day Amid Ongoing Violence

Sep 29, 2025

Last Updated on September 29, 2025

Curfew remained in force for the fifth consecutive day today in violence-hit Leh, as authorities work to restore peace and maintain law and order. Mobile internet services also remained suspended. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation, emphasising vigilance, coordination, and public safety. The restrictions were imposed on Wednesday following widespread protests during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body, demanding statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh

