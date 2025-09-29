Curfew Continues in Leh for Fifth Day Amid Ongoing Violence

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 12:40 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Curfew remained in force for the fifth consecutive day today in violence-hit Leh, as authorities work to restore peace and maintain law and order. Mobile internet services also remained suspended. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation, emphasising vigilance, coordination, and public safety. The restrictions were imposed on Wednesday following widespread protests during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body, demanding statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh