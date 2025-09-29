Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dedicates 7 trains to Bihar

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 12:57 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

In a bid to improve rail connectivity in Bihar, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary today dedicated seven new trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, to the state.

Three Amrit Bharat Express trains will connect Muzaffarpur to Charlapalli, Darbhanga to Madar Junction and Chhapra to Anand Vihar Terminal. The Railway Minister joined the event through video conferencing from New Delhi, while Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary flagged off the trains from Patna Junction.

Also, the four new passenger trains connect key towns including Nawada, Islampur, Buxar, and Jhajha. With the launch of three new Amrit Bharat Express trains, the state’s connectivity will further improve, which marks an important step towards realising the vision of Developed India through a Developed Bihar.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Vaishnaw said, earlier there was only a budget of one thousand crore rupees, which has now reached 10 thousand crore rupees. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a very big concept for the development of the country and for the development of Bihar. He said several pending projects of Bihar have been completed under the leadership of the Prime Minister.