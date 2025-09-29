RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls Sangh the “Sargam” of the Nation

Last Updated on September 28, 2025 10:56 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat today said that the Sangh is the “sargam” of the country. He was speaking at the launch of a special collection of RSS songs at the Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur this evening, marking the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who has newly composed select Sangh Geet, performed patriotic renditions during the event.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gadkari said the songs reflect themes of nation-building, patriotism, and social responsibility. RSS was founded in Nagpur in 1925 by its First Sarsanghchalak Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.