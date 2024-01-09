इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jan 2024 12:21:34      انڈین آواز

Crucial to convert our chances,'; Experienced midfielder Navneet Kaur 

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Ranchi, 08 January : India will commence its campaign against the United States at the Women’s Hockey Qualifiers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf, here on 13 January. 

Talking about the all-important outing on home turf, seasoned attacking midfielder Navneet Kaur said, “Arriving in Ranchi early has helped us gain quite a few sessions on the main pitch and it has also helped us acclimatize to this weather. Since we have also played in this venue before, during the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, we know the pitch well. 

“We also went and trained in Kunti district which is home to some of our teammates and it was incredible to see the excitement on the children’s faces who had come to cheer us.” 

India are grouped in pool B along with New Zealand, Italy and United States. The top two teams from each Pool will qualify for the Semi-Finals and the teams that finish top 3 in the tournament will earn a ticket to Paris 2024. 

Asked about their chances, Navneet said, “We are very optimistic. The teams we are grouped with are not new to us. We have played against them before. Converting the chances we create in the circle will be very crucial to our campaign and getting off to a good start in the tournament will give the team the right confidence.” 

India will be vying for their third consecutive Olympic qualification. In the previous edition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, India came up with a historic performance finishing fourth. “

“We are upbeat and eager to get on with our campaign. After our Tokyo Olympics performance, the expectations are high and we want to live up to the billing. We are well-prepared for the event and are confident of a good show,” She added. 

After playing the United States in their opening match,the hosts will take on New Zealand on 14th January. After a day’s rest, India will play Italy on 16th January while the Semi-Finals will be held on 18th and the Final on 19th January.

The other teams in the fray include World no.5 Germany, former Asian Games Champions Japan, Chile and Czech Republic grouped in pool A.  

