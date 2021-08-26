UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
CPI deplores New Monetization Policy of government

AMN / NEW DELHI

Communist Party of India disapproved and deplored the New Monetization Policy of the Union government. It called upon people to intensify struggles against these retrograde policies.

The Finance Minister has launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). It comprises a four-year pipeline of the central government’s brownfield infrastructure assets. Besides providing visibility to investors, NMP will also serve as a medium-term roadmap for the asset monetisation initiative of the government. The government proposes to raise Rs. 6 lakh crores through this measure. All of us know that monetisation is one step short of direct sale and privatisation of national assets. Thus the government’s anti-people economic policies continue.

The response of the government to the questions raised by political parties and trade unions is not at all convincing, but it clearly shows that the government abdicates its responsibility to revive the economy from recession and its shameless commitment to help the corporate houses and big business houses to loot the national assets.
Communist Party of India calls upon people to intensify struggles against these retrograde policies.

