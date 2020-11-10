Covid recovered cases in India cross 79 lakh mark; highest in world

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government today said that the recovered cases in the country has crossed 79 lakhs which is highest in the world. Briefing media in New Delhi, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, 51 thousand 4 hundred 76 cases recovered daily in the last week. He said, India’s case per Million Population is amongst the lowest in the world.

Mr Bhushan said, case per Million Population stands at 6 thousand 2 hundred 25 for India, whereas the global average is 6 thousand 4 hundred 39. He said, India’s active COVID19 cases account for 5.83 per cent of the total infections and over 92 per cent patients have recovered. Mr Bhushan said, the cumulative positivity rate is 7.18 per cent.

The Secretary said, in India, 235 new cases per million population were reported in last 7 days, whereas global average of new cases per million population stands at 482. He said, India’s deaths per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world, standing at 92 deaths per million population.

Mr Bhushan said, India recorded average of 3 new deaths per million population in the last 7 days, whereas global average stood at 7 new deaths per million population. He informed that nearly 12 crore tests have been conducted and 11 lakh 18 thousand 72 daily average tests in the last week. The Secretary urged people that during the ongoing festive season, don’t forget to wear masks covering the nose and mouth, maintain physical distancing and wash hands regularly.

Replying to a query Mr Bhushan said, the national expert group on COVID19 vaccine administration is in dialogue with all vaccine manufacturers including domestic manufacturers and foreign manufacturers.