India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Nov 2020 03:32:01      انڈین آواز

Covid recovered cases in India cross 79 lakh mark; highest in world

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government today said that the recovered cases in the country has crossed 79 lakhs which is highest in the world. Briefing media in New Delhi, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, 51 thousand 4 hundred 76 cases recovered daily in the last week. He said, India’s case per Million Population is amongst the lowest in the world.

Mr Bhushan said, case per Million Population stands at 6 thousand 2 hundred 25 for India, whereas the global average is 6 thousand 4 hundred 39. He said, India’s active COVID19 cases account for 5.83 per cent of the total infections and over 92 per cent patients have recovered. Mr Bhushan said, the cumulative positivity rate is 7.18 per cent.

The Secretary said, in India, 235 new cases per million population were reported in last 7 days, whereas global average of new cases per million population stands at 482. He said, India’s deaths per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world, standing at 92 deaths per million population.

Mr Bhushan said, India recorded average of 3 new deaths per million population in the last 7 days, whereas global average stood at 7 new deaths per million population. He informed that nearly 12 crore tests have been conducted and 11 lakh 18 thousand 72 daily average tests in the last week. The Secretary urged people that during the ongoing festive season, don’t forget to wear masks covering the nose and mouth, maintain physical distancing and wash hands regularly.

Replying to a query Mr Bhushan said, the national expert group on COVID19 vaccine administration is in dialogue with all vaccine manufacturers including domestic manufacturers and foreign manufacturers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf; Karandeep Kochhar emerges halfway leader, enjoys two-shot advantage

HSB Karandeep Kochhar, returned four-under-68 to emerge hallway leader with two-shot advantage at the TATA ...

Golf; Aadil Bedi leads round one with a flawless 65

HSB / Panchkula Chandigarh based Aadil Bedi carded a flawless seven-under-65 at his home course to emerge s ...

خبرنامہ

بائیڈن حکومت سازی میں مصروف، ٹرمپ کا نتائج تسلیم کرنے سے انکار

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخابات 2020 کے غیر حتمی و غیر سر ...

مقامی طور پر تیار کی گئی اشیا سے دیوالی منائیں: وزیراعظم کی عوام سے اپیل

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک کے شہریوں پر زور دیا ہے کہوہ اس س ...

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!