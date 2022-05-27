Covid jab reduces risk of death by 34%: Study

WEB DESK

According to a study published in Nature Medicine, even vaccinated people with mild breakthrough Covid-19 infections can experience debilitating, lingering symptoms that affect the heart, brain, lungs and other parts of the body,

The study of more than 13 million veterans also found that vaccination against the virus that causes Covid-19 reduced the risk of death by 34 per cent and the risk of getting long Covid by 15 per cent, compared with unvaccinated patients infected with the virus.

However, vaccines were shown to be most effective in preventing some of the most worrisome manifestations of long Covid — lung and blood-clotting disorders — which declined about 49 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively, among those who were vaccinated. “Vaccinations remain critically important in the fight against Covid-19,” said first author Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University. “Vaccinations reduce the risk of hospitalization and dying from Covid-19. But vaccines seem to only provide modest protection against long Covid.

People recovering from breakthrough Covid-19 infection should continue to monitor their health and see a health-care provider if lingering symptoms make it difficult to carry out daily activities.”