COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India exceed 21.58 Cr

AMN / NEW DELHI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India exceeded 21.58 Crore today. On the 136th day of the nationwide vaccination drive today, 25 lakh 52 thousand 501 vaccine doses were given. Over 12 lakh 23 thousand beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and over 13 thousand beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today.

Over 2 crore 2 lakh persons across 37 States and UTs have received their first dose and over 23 thousand persons have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine. Over 1.66 crore doses administered by health care workers, over 2.41 crore doses given to front line workers, over 7.71 crore doses to people in the age group of 45 to 60 and 7.76 crore doses given to people aged 60 and above.