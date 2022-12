AMN / NEW DELHI

Over 220 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. In a tweet, he also said that the vaccination campaign is the proof of country’s capability and strength. Expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Mandaviya said that due to his leadership the country is constantly striving to make a safe and healthy India.