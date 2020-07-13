COVID-19 recovery rate reaches to 63.01% in India

AMN

The total number of recovered people affected with Coronavirus today crossed the 5.5 lakh mark. The Central Government said, a total of five lakh 53 thousand 471 people have recovered in the country so far and with this, the recovery rate reached to 63.01 per cent. During the last 24 hours, 18 thousand 850 people recovered from COVID-19.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said, a total of 28 thousand 701 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country within 24 hours taking the total number of cases to eight lakh 78 thousand 254.

This is the highest number of fresh cases recorded in one day since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in India. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is three lakh one thousand 609.

In a single day, 500 deaths were reported taking the nationwide toll to 23 thousand 174. With this, the case fatality rate reached 2.63 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of two lakh 19 thousand 103 tests of Corona virus samples were conducted by the various laboratories in the country in the last 24 hours.

So far, one crore 18 lakh six thousand 256 tests have been conducted. ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for COVID-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories.

As of now, total one thousand 200 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for COVID-19 including 852 government laboratories and 348 private laboratories’ chains.