COVID-19: Pak US flights to evacuate 294 Americans

WEB DESK

Pakistan relaxed its ban on international flights to let a US chartered plane to land and evacuate 294 American citizens, including nine diplomats, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan had on 21st March suspended all overseas flights for two weeks to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, that has infected over 2,708 people in the country.

According to a report ,the special plane first landed at Karachi airport and then at Islamabad yesterday to take back the American citizens as the US authorities planned to evacuate its people from the country.

The flight took 119 US citizens from Karachi and 175 Americans, including nine diplomats, from the Islamabad International Airport, according to sources.