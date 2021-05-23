COVID-19: Number of active cases continues to decline to 11.12% from 17.13%

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Health Ministry has said that India is registering a continuous decline in the number of active cases of COVID-19 and further improvement in the recovery from the infection in the past 20 days.

Addressing media, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Aggarwal said that the number of active cases has now come down to 11.12 per cent from the level of 17.13 per cent while the recovery rate has improved to 87.76 per cent from the level of 81.7 per cent on 3rd of May.

He said, so far more than two crore and 30 lakh people have recovered from the infection. He said, from the last nine days, the recovered cases have actually exceeded the active cases which is a very positive trend. He added that there are 22 states in the country where the recovered cases are more than the daily reported cases.

Mr Aggarwal said, the continuous efforts of containment at the field level has led to decrease in positivity rate. He said, testing has been ramped up and more than 20 lakh daily tests have been conducted for four successive days.

During the last 24 hours, the highest ever more than 20 lakh 66 thousand tests for COVID-19 have been conducted. Mr Aggarwal cautioned the people not to lower the gaurd after being vaccinated and must follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour keeping in mind the message of ‘Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’. He also stressed on the need to enhance the health infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas to provide treatment to the affected persons.

The Joint Secretary also informed that action has been taken to ramp up supply and availability of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin-B and five additional manufacturers have been given license to manufacure this drug within the country. He said, states have also been advised towards the need for infection prevention and control to manage fungal infection in health facilities.

During the briefing, NITI Aayog Member Dr. V. K. Paul said that in most parts of the country the situation of pandemic is stabilising and active cases are coming down. He reiterated the importance of following COVID Appropriate Behaviour to break the chain of transmission