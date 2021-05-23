Odisha gears up to meet any eventuality of impending cyclone
Over 2.57 lakh fresh cases reported in country in last 24 hours
Foreign aid to combat COVID-19 being expeditiously dispatched to States, UTs: Health Ministry
Lockdown extended in Karnataka, TN to check surging Covid19 cases
Pfizer-BioNTech pledge 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to less wealthy nations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 May 2021 08:09:55      انڈین آواز

COVID-19: Number of active cases continues to decline to 11.12% from 17.13%

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Health Ministry has said that India is registering a continuous decline in the number of active cases of COVID-19 and further improvement in the recovery from the infection in the past 20 days.

Addressing media, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Aggarwal said that the number of active cases has now come down to 11.12 per cent from the level of 17.13 per cent while the recovery rate has improved to 87.76 per cent from the level of 81.7 per cent on 3rd of May.

He said, so far more than two crore and 30 lakh people have recovered from the infection. He said, from the last nine days, the recovered cases have actually exceeded the active cases which is a very positive trend. He added that there are 22 states in the country where the recovered cases are more than the daily reported cases.

Mr Aggarwal said, the continuous efforts of containment at the field level has led to decrease in positivity rate. He said, testing has been ramped up and more than 20 lakh daily tests have been conducted for four successive days.

During the last 24 hours, the highest ever more than 20 lakh 66 thousand tests for COVID-19 have been conducted. Mr Aggarwal cautioned the people not to lower the gaurd after being vaccinated and must follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour keeping in mind the message of ‘Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’. He also stressed on the need to enhance the health infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas to provide treatment to the affected persons.

The Joint Secretary also informed that action has been taken to ramp up supply and availability of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin-B and five additional manufacturers have been given license to manufacure this drug within the country. He said, states have also been advised towards the need for infection prevention and control to manage fungal infection in health facilities.

During the briefing, NITI Aayog Member Dr. V. K. Paul said that in most parts of the country the situation of pandemic is stabilising and active cases are coming down. He reiterated the importance of following COVID Appropriate Behaviour to break the chain of transmission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey is in my DNA: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey is in my DNA and it was but natural that i got attracted to this game ...

Narinder Batra re elected President of FIH

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Contesting for the second term Narinder Batra was re-elected as the Internati ...

We are ready for Tokyo Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Captain Savita

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper Savita feels that Women's hockey team is ready for the Tokyo O ...

خبرنامہ

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz