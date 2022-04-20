FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2022 05:08:11      انڈین آواز

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 162 new cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Total cases rise to 78,76,203

AMN

Maharashtra today reported 162 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 78,76,203. According to the State’s Public Health Department, 132 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 77,27,683. With zero deaths, the death toll remained at 1,47,830. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 690.

These new cases were reported from Mumbai. The city reported 98 new cases, taking its tally of total cases reported till date to 10,58,060. With 415 active cases, Mumbai leads the tally of active cases followed by Pune which has 153 active cases and neighbouring Thane district that has 53 active patients. Maharashtra’s Recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent and the Case fatality rate at 1.87 per cent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in Mumbai

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a victory target of 190 runs before Delhi Capitals at W ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart