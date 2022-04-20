COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 162 new cases

Total cases rise to 78,76,203

AMN

Maharashtra today reported 162 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 78,76,203. According to the State’s Public Health Department, 132 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 77,27,683. With zero deaths, the death toll remained at 1,47,830. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 690.

These new cases were reported from Mumbai. The city reported 98 new cases, taking its tally of total cases reported till date to 10,58,060. With 415 active cases, Mumbai leads the tally of active cases followed by Pune which has 153 active cases and neighbouring Thane district that has 53 active patients. Maharashtra’s Recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent and the Case fatality rate at 1.87 per cent.