COVID-19 indigenous vaccine candidate CORBEVAX receives DCGI approval



AMN

Another indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate CORBEVAX has received DCGI approval for two clinical trials. Vaccine maker Biological E has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India to conduct phase two and three clinical trials on children aged five to eighteen years with certain conditions.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its PSU, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) have supported Biological E’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Preclinical Stage to Phase-III clinical studies. In addition to receiving financial assistance under Mission COVID Suraksha, this vaccine candidate has also obtained a financial support under COVID-19 Research Consortia through National Biopharma Mission, BIRAC.