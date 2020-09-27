Reforms in United Nations is need of the hour: PM Modi
COVID-19 crisis must be seen as opportunity to radically reform health sector: VP

Addresses 38th Annual Convocation of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI)

By Andalib Akhter

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said that the COVID pandemic crisis must be seen as an opportunity to radically reform health sector by effectively harnessing the power of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence powered tools.

Mr Naidu was addressing the 38th Annual Convocation of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) through video conferencing. Calling for the digitization of the health records and creation of a national platform to facilitate collection of comprehensive health care data across the country, Mr Naidu said, this will ensure that all the stakeholders in the health sector are digitally connected. He added that the analysis of data thus collected can produce valuable information, which can be used to improve the effectiveness of our health system.

The Vice President opined that as the world’s second-most-populous country with a track record of rapid economic growth, India faces both unique challenges and unprecedented opportunities in the sphere of public health.

Speaking of the several milestones the nation has achieved in health care since Independence, the Vice President said that India has dynamic pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, world-class scientists, including a burgeoning clinical trials industry and leading hospitals that attract foreign patients. He added that India is now the pharmacy to the world and expressed hope that it would soon be the most preferred health care and health tourism destination to the world.

Mr Naidu said, India is extremely proud of its doctors and health care professionals who are rendering invaluable services in countries across the globe. He urged them to devote some of their time and energy in helping to augment India’s healthcare set up. He asked them to focus on medical education, mentoring, collaborative research and to work with medical professionals in India to upgrade healthcare facilitates in the country.

He also wanted them to facilitate knowledge building and the transfer of cutting-edge technology and skills to India so that we may truly become ‘Atmanirbhar’ in this field.

