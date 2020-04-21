COVID-19 cases rise in US, Turkey, Brazil

WEB DESK

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has topped 780,000 and the death toll has reached 42,000 today, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There are 784,326 COVID-19 cases in the United States, while the death toll stands at 42,094, said the university. A total of 72,329 people have also recovered.

Turkey’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 have climbed to 90,980 with 4,674 new ones reported in the last 24 hours, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca yesterday.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Turkey reached 2,140 after 123 more lost their lives over the past 24 hours, Koca tweeted.

A total of 13,430 patients have recovered, and 1,909 are still being treated at intensive care units, while 1,033 intubated, said the Minister.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Brazil has exceeded 40,000, said the country’s Health Ministry today.

It further added, a total of 40,581 cases have been confirmed, 2,845 people have died. Most of the cases were registered in the state of Sao Paulo.