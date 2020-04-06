UP: CM Yogi seeks support of religious leaders in fight against COVID-19
Corona Crisis: Govt reduces salaries of Prez, PM, Guvs, Ministers, MPs by 30%

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Union Cabinet today approved an Ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 for reducing allowances and pension by 30 per cent for one year.

It will come into effect from 1st of this month. Speaking to media about Cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, the salary of Union Ministers and members of Parliament will be cut by 30 per cent for one year.

He also informed that Cabinet has decided to suspend MPLAD fund for two years from 2020-2021 to 2021-2022. He said, an amount to the tune of 7900 crore rupees will be accumulated and deposited in the consolidated Fund of India to fight COVID-19

Mr Javadekar also informed that President, Vice President, Governors of States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut of 30 per cent as a social responsibility for one year. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

