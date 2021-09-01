Core sector output rises by 9.4 percent in July

AMN

The production of eight core industries rose by 9.4 per cent in July against a 7.6 per cent decline in the year-ago month. According to official data released today showed that all sectors except crude oil registered an increase in output.

The output of core sectors had registered a 7.6 per cent decline in July 2020 due to COVID-19 related restrictions. On a month-on-month basis, output rose 5.4 per cent in July after growing 1.5 per cent in June.

The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity industries increased in July this year over the corresponding period of last year.

These eight industries account for 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).