इंडियन आवाज़     31 Mar 2022 02:59:46      انڈین آواز

Conspiracy to kill Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Sisodia’s sensational claim

Staff Reporter

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today made the sensational claim of “attempt to murder Kejriwal” saying the BJP, unable to defeat AAP electorally, is now working to “eliminate him.”

“What happened this morning was a well-planned conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP is frustrated over its Punjab debacle. It cannot take on Arvind Kejriwal electorally and is now attempting to murder him. Today morning BJP goons reached Delhi CM’s doorstep, destroyed CCTV cameras, broke security and boom barriers outside Kejriwal ji’s residence all in the presence of police,” Sisodia alleged, adding that the country will not tolerate this.

Delhi cops said Bharatiya Yuva Morcha workers today went to Kejriwal’s residence to protest against his recent remarks on “Kashmir Files” in the Delhi Assembly.

Kejriwal had said that the BJP wants the Delhi Government to waive taxes on the film. “Why don’t they ask Vivek Agnihotri to upload the film free on YouTube,” Kejriwal had said.

