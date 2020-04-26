Congress keep making new demands: Javadekar

AMN

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has hit out at the Congress saying that its leaders keep making new demands and claim that the nationwide lockdown has caused problems. Mr Javadekar told reporters that the Congress is doing petty and negative politics.

He said, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s letter has come after MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari has already laid out a blueprint to boost the sector. He also said that the government has already announced a 1.7-lakh crore rupees package for the poor people but the Congress cannot appreciate it and all it can do is negative and petty politics. Earlier Mrs Gandhi demanded a financial package for the revival of the MSME sector in the country.