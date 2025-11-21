The Indian Awaaz

Conference on Rural Buddhist Heritage to Begin in New Delhi on Nov 28

Nov 21, 2025

Staff Reporter

Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development will organize a three-day international conference on Preservation of Rural Buddhist Heritage, from 28th of this month in New Delhi. Chairman of the trust, SK Mishra said that the conference aims to foster global dialogue on safeguarding the country’s rural Buddhist sites and integrating heritage conservation with sustainable rural development. He also highlighted the vision of the trust for setting up of the Academy for Rural Heritage Conservation and Development Training at Nagarjunakonda, Andhra Pradesh.

