Devotees participate in Nagar Kirtan to mark Guru’s 350th martyrdom anniversary

PHOTO PRADEEP TIWARI-TRIBUNE

NEW DESK

The commemoration of the 350th year of the Martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji has begun at the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib for three days starting today.

Devotees from across the country and abroad are reaching to offer their prayers during the historic ceremonies. The teachings of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, who stood as a defender of religious freedom and human rights and embodied compassion, sacrifice, and courage, remain a guiding light for all humanity. The special events have commenced today with the beginning of Sri Akhand Path Sahib at the Gurdwara Sahib. A Sarv Dharma Sammelan has also started.

A large number of devotees, Panj Pyare, children, Gatka groups, religious organisations and residents from various parts of the city participated in the nagar kirtan with great devotion and enthusiasm. Babla paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, saying “His teachings inspire mankind to uphold humanity, truth and freedom of faith.”

An exhibition on the life of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur is also on at the Virasat-e-Khalsa. A drone show is scheduled during the evening.

A special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha dedicated to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji will be held tomorrow at the Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial here.

The bhog ceremony of Sri Akhand Path Sahib will be performed on Tuesday, followed by a state-level blood donation and tree plantation drive at Virasat-e-Khalsa and a “Sarbat Da Bhala” congregation.

Elaborate security and stay arrangements for the devotees have been made with emergency medical facilities.